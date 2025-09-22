NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Cut by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of Westmount Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 91,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.9% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,961,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $941,808,000 after buying an additional 335,692 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Sard Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $11,729,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,173,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,340,657.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,914,341 shares of company stock valued at $662,228,310 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

