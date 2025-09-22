Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CFO Sells $8,658,589.94 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This represents a 54.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Craig Bealmear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $773,175.68.

Oklo Trading Up 29.4%

OKLO stock opened at $135.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.52 and a beta of 0.59. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $136.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oklo by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Oklo in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. BNP Paribas raised Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

