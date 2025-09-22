Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 3,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $3,528,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,235,784. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,914,341 shares of company stock worth $662,228,310 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.