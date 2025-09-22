Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,674,000 after buying an additional 965,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,270,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 89,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 98.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,423 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $186,280,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,232,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $155.88 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.