Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 4.5%

AEM opened at $161.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $162.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Bank of America upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

