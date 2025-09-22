Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.75.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

