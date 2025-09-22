Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,910 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Paychex worth $39,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the second quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Paychex by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Paychex by 17.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 212.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $130.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

