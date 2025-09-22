Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,801,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $53,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,824.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 177,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 172,701 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,645.76. This represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of DRI stock opened at $184.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $206.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.18 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Melius started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

