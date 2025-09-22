Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Get RTX alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $158.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.