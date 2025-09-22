Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE opened at $133.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

