Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 6,500 Exelon Corporation $EXC

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,777,000 after acquiring an additional 106,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

