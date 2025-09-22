Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

NIKE Trading Down 1.7%

NIKE stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

