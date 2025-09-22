Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE
NIKE Trading Down 1.7%
NIKE stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.