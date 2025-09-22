Perpetual Ltd Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Wabtec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Wabtec by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in Wabtec by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $188.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.93. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.