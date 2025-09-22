Perpetual Ltd Has $624,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 100.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,148,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,445,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $289.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.