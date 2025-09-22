Perpetual Ltd Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.1%

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $140.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.