Perpetual Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,027,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,506,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,640,000 after acquiring an additional 893,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

AMCR opened at $8.27 on Monday. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

