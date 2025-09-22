Perpetual Ltd Invests $221,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $78.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

