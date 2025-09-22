Perpetual Ltd Invests $384,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

