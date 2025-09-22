Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,373 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,408,000 after acquiring an additional 408,726 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

