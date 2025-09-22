Perpetual Ltd Sells 277 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $132.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

