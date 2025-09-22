Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,143 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Crown Castle by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 73,929 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $5,717,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $93.60 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $119.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

View Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.