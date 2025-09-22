Perpetual Ltd Takes $649,000 Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Get News alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in News by 12,084.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter worth about $73,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on News

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.