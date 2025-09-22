Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $162.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

