Phillips 66 $PSX Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1,607.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.