Pierre Miron Sells 20,000 Shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Miron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.60, for a total value of C$3,011,960.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at C$737,930.20. This trade represents a 80.32% decrease in their position.

IAG stock opened at C$156.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$146.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$139.91. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$108.68 and a twelve month high of C$156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$141.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$142.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on iA Financial from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.88.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

