Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL Stake Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 964.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 124,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.69 million, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.86. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $65,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 109,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,552. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.