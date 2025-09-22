Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Sells $5,416,969.60 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal Kirk sold 1,403,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $5,416,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,117,429 shares in the company, valued at $46,773,275.94. The trade was a 10.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.81. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 2,868.66% and a negative return on equity of 842.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGEN shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Precigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 269,580 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,755,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Precigen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Precigen by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 599,914 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

