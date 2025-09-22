Progress Software Corporation $PRGS Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Progress Software worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 14.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 65.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 728,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 289,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 14.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $41.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Progress Software Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,612.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,401. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $74,350.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 55,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,053.12. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

