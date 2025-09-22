PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading 14.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 14.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.80 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.64). 9,013,305 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,053% from the average session volume of 781,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.43).

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Trading Up 14.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.65 million, a P/E ratio of 714.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PureTech Health news, insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 167,739 shares of PureTech Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £1,677.39. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.