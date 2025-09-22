QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 201.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,246 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.39% of QuidelOrtho worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

