Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 17.9% – Time to Sell?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) was down 17.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 1,938,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 335,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.66.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.

