Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,719 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $30,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

RGA stock opened at $186.21 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

