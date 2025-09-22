Reviewing SBC Medical Group (SBC) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares SBC Medical Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBC Medical Group 17.71% 20.76% 15.56% SBC Medical Group Competitors -772.24% -49.30% -10.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBC Medical Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SBC Medical Group $205.42 million $46.61 million 13.59 SBC Medical Group Competitors $13.15 billion $236.96 million 95.87

SBC Medical Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SBC Medical Group. SBC Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 89.5% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SBC Medical Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.