Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

RIO stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

