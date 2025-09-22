ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $2,126,945.46 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $2,126,945.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,382.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ScanSource stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $958.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.35%.The firm had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 88.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

