Sky Investment Group LLC Has $12.03 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the second quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 645 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $3,938,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the second quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 433.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,405 shares of company stock valued at $196,059,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

META opened at $778.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $747.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

