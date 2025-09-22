SomnoMed (ASX:SOM) Insider Sells A$9,248,001.00 in Stock

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz sold 13,211,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.70, for a total value of A$9,248,001.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of devices for the oral appliances for the treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. Its flagship product SomnoDent Avant, as well as SomnoDent Classic, SomnoDent Flex, and SomnoDent Fusion are offered for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

