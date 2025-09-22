SomnoMed (ASX:SOM) Insider Sells A$9,248,001.00 in Stock

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz sold 13,211,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.70, for a total value of A$9,248,001.00.
SomnoMed Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.
About SomnoMed
