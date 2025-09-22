Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,226,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,338,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,039,000 after buying an additional 322,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,739,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,228 shares of company stock worth $123,102 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.6%

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

NYSE:SCCO opened at $110.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.