Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Up 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). 9,747,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.33.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The company has a market cap of £993.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5,369.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

