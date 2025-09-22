Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Up 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). Approximately 9,747,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SPI
Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 EPS for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
Further Reading
