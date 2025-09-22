Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Up 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). Approximately 9,747,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 294.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £993.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5,369.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.55.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

