Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). Approximately 9,747,062 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

SPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £993.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5,369.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 203.55.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

