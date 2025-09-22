Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading 14.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). 9,747,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Up 14.1%

The stock has a market cap of £993.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,369.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.55.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.