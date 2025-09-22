Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading 14.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). 9,747,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.33.

The stock has a market cap of £993.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5,369.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 203.55.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

