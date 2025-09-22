Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Up 14.1% – Should You Buy?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.50 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.33). 9,747,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 1,469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPI

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 14.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The company has a market cap of £993.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,369.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.55.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.