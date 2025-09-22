Steadfast Group (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells 304,617 Shares

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kelly sold 304,617 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.09, for a total transaction of A$1,855,117.53.

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

Robert Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Robert Kelly sold 5,383 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.25, for a total transaction of A$33,643.75.

On Monday, September 1st, Robert Kelly purchased 303,821 shares of Steadfast Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.22 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,889,766.62.

Steadfast Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

About Steadfast Group

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 192.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Steadfast Group’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.