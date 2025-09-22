Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.42 and a beta of 0.10. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 1.07%.Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

