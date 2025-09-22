Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8,352.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,901 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 492,846 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,977,000 after buying an additional 470,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $85.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

