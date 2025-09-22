Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,008 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EPRT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $30.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The company had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.