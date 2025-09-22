Swedbank AB Acquires 37,113 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Swedbank AB grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 45.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 146,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

